Heroic Rescue: Man Saves Child from 13th Floor Plunge

A remarkable incident unfolded in Dombivali, Thane, when a two-year-old child survived a terrifying fall from a 13th-floor balcony. The child's savior, Bhavesh Mhatre, is being hailed as a hero online, his quick actions captured on video and earning him widespread praise.

The accident occurred last week in Devichapada locality, with the child sustaining only minor injuries. The child, playing on her balcony, slipped and began to fall, but Mhatre's swift move prevented a potential tragedy.

Mhatre, who was passing by, didn't hesitate to act. Despite failing to catch the child entirely, his intervention lessened the fall's impact. He later stated, "There is no religion greater than courage and humanity." Plans are in place for Mhatre's public felicitation.

