Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Man Saves Child from 13th Floor Plunge

A two-year-old in Dombivali, Thane, survived a fall from a 13th-floor balcony thanks to Bhavesh Mhatre's quick response. Despite not fully catching the child, Mhatre's actions lessened the impact. The viral video of the incident has earned him widespread praise and plans for public recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:11 IST
Heroic Rescue: Man Saves Child from 13th Floor Plunge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable incident unfolded in Dombivali, Thane, when a two-year-old child survived a terrifying fall from a 13th-floor balcony. The child's savior, Bhavesh Mhatre, is being hailed as a hero online, his quick actions captured on video and earning him widespread praise.

The accident occurred last week in Devichapada locality, with the child sustaining only minor injuries. The child, playing on her balcony, slipped and began to fall, but Mhatre's swift move prevented a potential tragedy.

Mhatre, who was passing by, didn't hesitate to act. Despite failing to catch the child entirely, his intervention lessened the fall's impact. He later stated, "There is no religion greater than courage and humanity." Plans are in place for Mhatre's public felicitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025