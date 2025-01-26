Reeves to Release Pension Surpluses for Economic Revival

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is poised to unveil a significant financial strategy aimed at releasing tens of billions in surpluses from corporate pension schemes, as reported by Sky News. This initiative is designed to bolster investment in the UK's struggling economy, aligning with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's agenda to elevate living standards and rejuvenate infrastructure.

While details of the plan are still sparse, Reeves is expected to make a formal announcement during a speech on Wednesday. The initiative involves around £60 billion currently tied up in pension schemes offering fixed payouts. It signifies a shift in approach from traditional Conservative strategies, which also looked into utilising pension resources, albeit with different tax implications.

Industry experts, such as the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, acknowledge the potential benefits of surplus sharing. However, they also caution about market volatility and trustees' hesitance to invest released funds. The government's fiscal challenges, exacerbated by increased borrowing costs and limited room for tax hikes, add further complexity to Reeves' ambitious economic revival plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)