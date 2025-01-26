Historic Flag Unfurling Marks Unity on India's 76th Republic Day

In a groundbreaking moment for the 76th Republic Day, the Indian national flag was unfurled at Tral Chowk in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. The ceremony, conducted by an elderly person, a youth, and a child, symbolized the unity and shared commitment of generations towards the nation. This proud moment highlighted the enduring bond among the Indian populace across different ages, focused on a prosperous future.

Throughout the region, the celebrations continued, with key landmarks like the Ganderbal Mini Secretariat and Duderhama Bridge shining in Tricolor illumination on the evening of January 26th. The vibrant display amplified the festive ambiance and pride surrounding Republic Day 2025.

The renowned Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk was similarly adorned with Tricolor lighting. Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary officiated the flag hoisting at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. He expressed appreciation for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's support and reiterated the demand for full statehood and special status for Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation, as citizens across India exhibited great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit, participating in cultural activities and donning colors of the national flag that symbolize their unity and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)