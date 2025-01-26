BSF and Indian Army Herald 76th Republic Day with Unity and Security

DIG Harsh Nandan Joshi, representing the Border Security Force (BSF), extended his heartfelt greetings to BSF personnel and their families on India's 76th Republic Day. His message underscored the themes of national unity and security, honoring those who sacrificed for the nation's freedom.

In his address, Joshi acknowledged the relentless efforts of BSF personnel in safeguarding the country's borders and emphasized the significance of maintaining the nation's unity and integrity. He detailed recent BSF operations from January 2024, noting substantial recoveries of contraband and a number of successful interceptions of illegal intruders.

The rising threat of drones was particularly highlighted, with Joshi confirming that the BSF had successfully countered numerous drone-related security challenges since the start of the year. The Indian Army also celebrated Republic Day with local communities at Kaman Post in Uri, fostering strong ties with border villages through cultural events and social initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)