Technology Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh: High-Tech Kitchen Feeds Over 1 Lakh Devotees Daily

In a remarkable fusion of technology and tradition, the Manav Dharm Shivir has established a 'high-technology' kitchen to serve over 1 lakh devotees daily at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. With 500 dedicated individuals preparing meals and thousands more serving, this initiative is a testament to modern efficiency meeting age-old devotion.

Today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to participate in a program hosted by the shivir. "Our facilities can accommodate at least 1 lakh people daily," a representative explained. "With the aid of various machines, 500 people work tirelessly to prepare food, while 2-3 thousand individuals handle serving and other services. Our infrastructure includes 2000 toilets and supportive amenities like tents and water supplies."

The sophisticated cooking process employs machines capable of producing 2000 rotis and cutting vegetables efficiently, ensuring sustenance for vast numbers. "These machines operate continuously, producing not just rotis, but pooris too. We also employ machines for rice and vegetables. Without such technology, feeding these masses daily would be impossible," a shivir member elaborated.

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, sees over 110 million devotees taking a sacred dip at the Prayagraj's Sangam. This momentous congregation, expected to draw more than 45 crore visitors from January 13 to February 26, embodies a celestial alignment favorable for spiritual cleansing, embodying Sanatan Dharma traditions.

