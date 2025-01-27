Delhi Police Crack Ghazipur Mystery: Two Arrested over Charred Body

In a significant development, Delhi Police have apprehended two suspects linked to the chilling discovery of a charred female body found inside a vehicle in Ghazipur. The gruesome find was made early Monday morning, leaving police to grapple with identifying the remains initially. After forensic analysis, the victim was confirmed to be a woman, believed to be aged between 20 and 35 years.

This unsettling discovery mobilized the East Delhi police force, with DCP Abhishek Dhania disclosing the nature of their grim find. Despite the body's condition rendering immediate identification impossible, forensic evidence provided crucial clues about the victim's estimated age range, facilitating further investigative leads.

According to DCP Dhania, law enforcement was tipped off by a PCR call at approximately 4:10 am. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities encountered the completely burnt remains within a vehicle. Coordinating under intense scrutiny, four specialized teams are presently delving deeper into the circumstances of this heinous act to bring justice to the victim. (ANI)

