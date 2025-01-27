Left Menu

Uttarakhand Leads India with Landmark Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand becomes India's first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which seeks to standardize personal laws across religions and communities. Supported by Shiv Sena (UBT), UCC aims to eliminate discrimination in areas like marriage and inheritance. The move aligns with Dr. Ambedkar's constitutional vision.

In a historic move, Uttarakhand has emerged as the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to streamline and unify personal laws across various religions and communities. The UCC is designed to standardize legislation concerning marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance, ensuring equitable rights for all citizens.

Anand Dubey, spokesperson for the Shiv Sena (UBT), has expressed strong support for the UCC, stating that it resonates with the constitutional ideals set by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dubey emphasized that the UCC poses no threat to religious identities and instead focuses on equal rights and uniform legal provisions for all citizens.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed that the implementation reflects rigorous preparation, including the establishment of necessary regulations and officer training. According to the state government, UCC is effective statewide and in territories occupied by Uttarakhand residents, with exemptions for Scheduled Tribes and protected groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

