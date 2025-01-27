Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Investments: CM Yadav's Strategic Visit
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarks on a four-day visit to Japan to attract investments and extend invitations for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. His visit seeks to foster India-Japan relations by engaging with industrialists in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe, showcasing opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to embark on a strategic four-day visit to Japan aimed at wooing investments and inviting global industrialists to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal next month. Scheduled for February 24-25, 2025, the summit will spotlight the investment-friendly climate and robust industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh.
During his visit, CM Yadav is slated to meet key industrialists across major Japanese cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe, showcasing the vast investment potential in Madhya Pradesh. His trip is seen as pivotal in fortifying India-Japan relations, with expectations of wide-ranging economic collaborations.
Speaking to ANI before his departure, CM Yadav emphasized the government's focus on generating employment, particularly for women and youth. He noted the state's growth and the full backing of the government to harness opportunities for job creation, while reaffirming his commitment to propelling Madhya Pradesh forward under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
