Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Investments: CM Yadav's Strategic Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarks on a four-day visit to Japan to attract investments and extend invitations for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. His visit seeks to foster India-Japan relations by engaging with industrialists in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe, showcasing opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Investments: CM Yadav's Strategic Visit
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to embark on a strategic four-day visit to Japan aimed at wooing investments and inviting global industrialists to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal next month. Scheduled for February 24-25, 2025, the summit will spotlight the investment-friendly climate and robust industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit, CM Yadav is slated to meet key industrialists across major Japanese cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe, showcasing the vast investment potential in Madhya Pradesh. His trip is seen as pivotal in fortifying India-Japan relations, with expectations of wide-ranging economic collaborations.

Speaking to ANI before his departure, CM Yadav emphasized the government's focus on generating employment, particularly for women and youth. He noted the state's growth and the full backing of the government to harness opportunities for job creation, while reaffirming his commitment to propelling Madhya Pradesh forward under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025