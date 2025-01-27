Elusive Kerala Tiger's Mysterious Death Raises Concerns

The elusive tiger that had terrorized Kerala's Wayanad district has been found dead near Mananthavady, according to Forest Department officials. The 7-year-old female tiger had recently attacked a woman named Radha, causing widespread panic among residents.

During a routine forest inspection, officials discovered the tiger's carcass. Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Arun Zakaria is leading the examination to identify the cause of death, though results are still pending.

The Forest Department has intensified efforts to prevent future human-wildlife conflicts through increased monitoring and rapid response teams. Authorities previously labeled the tiger as a 'man-eater,' enforcing curfews following the incident. Investigations continue as officials work to address these pressing concerns.

