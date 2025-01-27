Left Menu

Elusive Kerala Tiger's Mysterious Death Raises Concerns

A tiger, responsible for a recent fatal attack in Kerala's Wayanad district, was discovered dead, prompting an investigation. The Forest Department is addressing wildlife conflict and has enhanced monitoring efforts. The tiger's cause of death remains undetermined pending a post-mortem examination.

27-01-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The elusive tiger that had terrorized Kerala's Wayanad district has been found dead near Mananthavady, according to Forest Department officials. The 7-year-old female tiger had recently attacked a woman named Radha, causing widespread panic among residents.

During a routine forest inspection, officials discovered the tiger's carcass. Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Arun Zakaria is leading the examination to identify the cause of death, though results are still pending.

The Forest Department has intensified efforts to prevent future human-wildlife conflicts through increased monitoring and rapid response teams. Authorities previously labeled the tiger as a 'man-eater,' enforcing curfews following the incident. Investigations continue as officials work to address these pressing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

