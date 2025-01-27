Mangaluru Heist Solved: Police Nab Four Suspects, Recover Loot

The Mangaluru City Police have successfully apprehended four suspects involved in a brazen daylight robbery at the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha (N) in Talapady on January 17th. The robbery was executed by four armed and masked individuals who stormed the bank, intimidating the staff and escaping with a considerable sum of cash and gold jewelry. Initial investigations exposed serious security weaknesses at the bank, such as non-functional CCTV cameras and an inadequately secured master locker.

Following the crime, the police launched a thorough investigation, poring over all available evidence and deploying several teams to track down the perpetrators. Among those arrested are Kannan Mani, 36, taken into custody on January 20th in Tiruvannamalai, while Murugandi Thevar, 36, and Yosuva Rajendran, 35, were detained on the same day in Amba Samadrumam. M Shanmugasundaram, 65, was arrested on January 23rd in Amba Samadrumam as well. Through these arrests, authorities recovered a significant amount of the stolen property, including 18.314 kg of gold, Rs. 83,80,500 in cash, alongside two pistols, three live rounds, two machetes, a car, and a fake number plate.

This swift and effective resolution of the case underscores the Mangaluru City Police's unwavering dedication to delivering justice and ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)