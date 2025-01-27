EU's Critical Talks on Gas Supplies with Ukraine

The European Commission is set to initiate talks with Ukraine concerning natural gas supplies to Europe, incorporating Hungary and Slovakia in the dialogue, an EU diplomat revealed to Reuters.

The decision comes as Hungary opposes the renewal of EU sanctions on Russia, with the deadline approaching on January 31. Prime Minister Viktor Orban cited the negative impact of sanctions on Hungary's economy, urging the resumption of gas supplies via Ukraine for the EU's energy security.

Russian gas transit through Ukraine ceased on January 1 following the expiration of a transit contract. Slovakia and Hungary are advocating for the EU to take action to recommence gas flow through a significant pipeline.

