EU's Critical Talks on Gas Supplies with Ukraine

The European Commission will engage in discussions with Ukraine about natural gas supplies, including Hungary and Slovakia in these talks. This initiative is amidst Hungary's hesitation to renew EU sanctions on Russia, a decision due by January 31. Gas transit through Ukraine has been halted since January 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is set to initiate talks with Ukraine concerning natural gas supplies to Europe, incorporating Hungary and Slovakia in the dialogue, an EU diplomat revealed to Reuters.

The decision comes as Hungary opposes the renewal of EU sanctions on Russia, with the deadline approaching on January 31. Prime Minister Viktor Orban cited the negative impact of sanctions on Hungary's economy, urging the resumption of gas supplies via Ukraine for the EU's energy security.

Russian gas transit through Ukraine ceased on January 1 following the expiration of a transit contract. Slovakia and Hungary are advocating for the EU to take action to recommence gas flow through a significant pipeline.

