Uttarakhand Leads India's Journey by Implementing Uniform Civil Code

In a landmark move towards social justice and equality, Uttarakhand has become the pioneer state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Monday, extended his gratitude to the people of Uttarakhand and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support in achieving this milestone.

Speaking to the press, CM Dhami highlighted the historic nature of the day. He stated, "Today, post-independence, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code. A portal has been prepared for registration. It has just started... Today is a historic day... and 27th January will be celebrated as UCC Diwas every year."

On January 27, 2025, CM Dhami inaugurated the UCC portal and rules, symbolizing a significant step in the state's initiative to simplify and standardize personal laws, involving marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. The Uttarakhand Government specified that the code affects all residents of the state, excluding Scheduled Tribes and particular communities, signifying a crucial evolution in legal reforms.

