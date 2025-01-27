Left Menu

Uttarakhand Leads India's Journey by Implementing Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand becomes the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressing gratitude to residents and leaders. The UCC, effective from January 27, 2025, aims to streamline personal laws on marriage, divorce, and inheritance, marking a historic move towards social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:57 IST
Uttarakhand Leads India's Journey by Implementing Uniform Civil Code
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move towards social justice and equality, Uttarakhand has become the pioneer state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Monday, extended his gratitude to the people of Uttarakhand and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support in achieving this milestone.

Speaking to the press, CM Dhami highlighted the historic nature of the day. He stated, "Today, post-independence, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code. A portal has been prepared for registration. It has just started... Today is a historic day... and 27th January will be celebrated as UCC Diwas every year."

On January 27, 2025, CM Dhami inaugurated the UCC portal and rules, symbolizing a significant step in the state's initiative to simplify and standardize personal laws, involving marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. The Uttarakhand Government specified that the code affects all residents of the state, excluding Scheduled Tribes and particular communities, signifying a crucial evolution in legal reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025