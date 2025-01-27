Left Menu

Powering Progress: Chilkapalli's Leap into Light

Chhattisgarh's Chilkapalli village, a remote area near Bijapur, recently celebrated its first electrification since India's independence. Under the 'Niyad Nellanar' Yojana, the village is transforming with essential amenities, lifting the shadow of Maoism. Authorities continue efforts to extend electrification further, highlighting the region's developmental strides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:04 IST
Bijapur's Chilkapalli village gets electricity for first time. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development for Chhattisgarh's Chilkapalli village, electrification has finally reached this long-awaited destination, marking a remarkable milestone in the region's progress. Nestled about 50 km from Bijapur's district headquarters, Chilkapalli had remained without power since India's independence, making the recent electrification a significant event.

The Bijapur Collector, Sambit Mishra, expressed his enthusiasm about this achievement, highlighting that Chilkapalli is the sixth village to benefit under the 'Niyad Nellanar' Yojana. He conveyed confidence in the systematic electrification of more villages in the upcoming months, aligning with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's vision to provide essential services to remote tribal villages.

For Chilkapalli residents, the arrival of electricity has brought transformative changes to their daily lives. The presence of power has not only facilitated cooking and enabled children to study at night but has also introduced a sense of safety and connectivity. An employee from the Bijapur electricity department, Faldoor, acknowledged the challenges faced, noting the extensive time taken to bring power to the village. Authorities remain committed to further development and eradicating Maoism, a profound change for a region long beset by such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

