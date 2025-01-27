Chicken Triumphs Over Beef in Argentina Amid Economic Strains

Argentina, famed for its juicy steaks, has witnessed a shift in dietary preferences as chicken consumption surpasses beef for the first time on record. The South American nation, grappling with economic challenges, sees its population choosing poultry over pricier red meat amidst soaring inflation.

Official statistics reveal that in 2024, Argentines consumed 49.3 kg of chicken per capita, overtaking the 48.5 kg of beef. The country's economic policies under President Javier Milei have contributed to this shift, with financial austerity measures pushing over half the population into poverty and affecting meat consumption habits.

Butchers across Buenos Aires confirm that cost-effectiveness drives the change, with chicken being more affordable. Meanwhile, beef prices remain a politically sensitive subject. Nonetheless, signs of economic recovery may alter these trends, as price dynamics and production volumes evolve.

