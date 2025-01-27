Europe Eyes Green Investments Amid U.S. Climate Policy Shift

In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has halted spending from key climate and infrastructure laws, a decision that some European officials see as a golden opportunity. Poland's Deputy Climate Minister, Krzysztof Bolesta, expressed optimism about Europe seizing this moment to attract clean tech investments.

The White House announced the pause on funds related to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, focusing on reshaping support for clean and electric technologies. Bolesta stated that this is a chance for Europe to gain the investments that companies were initially planning to shift to the U.S.

While uncertainties loom over the exact impact of this order, the European Union is preparing its own industrial policy aimed at better supporting decarbonization efforts. The forthcoming 'Clean Industrial Deal' intends to streamline rules for state aid and public procurement, essential to keep Europe's clean industrial revolution on track.

