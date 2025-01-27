Left Menu

RDCL Steps into RMBS Market with RBI Registration

RMBS Development Company Limited (RDCL) has received its Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India, paving the way for operations starting in March 2025. Established by the National Housing Bank, RDCL aims to foster the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securitisation market in India.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:12 IST
  • India

RMBS Development Company Limited (RDCL) has officially been granted a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India, as confirmed by a statement from the finance ministry. This marks a significant step towards the company commencing operations in March 2025.

RDCL, envisioned as a commercially sustainable market intermediary, is poised to enhance the growth of the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securitisation (RMBS) market in the nation. National Housing Bank spearheaded RDCL's creation, supporting it as the primary stakeholder alongside a diverse group of investors, including banks, housing finance companies, and insurance entities.

Boasting a paid-up capital of Rs 500 crore and headquartered in Mumbai, RDCL aims to serve as a reliable investment avenue. Long-term institutional investors such as insurance companies and pension funds will find opportunities in the RMBS market, bolstering market confidence and development. The Certificate of Registration was issued on January 23, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

