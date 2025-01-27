Left Menu

EU Steps In: €30 Million Aid to Transdniestria's Gas Crisis

The European Union will provide €30 million to supply natural gas to Moldova's Transdniestria region amid suspended Russian imports. The region faces heating shortages due to a debt dispute. Hungarian company MOL plans to assist, while broader energy support from the EU is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has announced a €30 million funding plan aimed at resolving the natural gas shortages currently plaguing Transdniestria, a breakaway region in Moldova. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean confirmed the aid on Monday, stating the funds will be used to purchase and deliver the much-needed resource.

Since the beginning of the year, tens of thousands in Transdniestria have been experiencing heating shortages due to a halt in gas exports by Russia's Gazprom. Gazprom cited an unpaid Moldovan debt as the reason for the suspension, a claim that has been rejected by Chisinau. In response, the Moldovan government has approved an additional 3 million cubic meters of gas for the region.

Amid ongoing energy struggles, Hungarian company MOL intends to sign a contract with Moldovagaz to supply gas to Transdniestria. The new supplies are expected to be directed towards electricity production at Transdniestria's thermal plant, a critical power source for Moldova. Meanwhile, the Moldovan government, along with the EU, is working on a comprehensive aid package to bolster the nation's energy resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

