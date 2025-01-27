Supreme Court Declines Action on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court declined on Monday to entertain petitions seeking criminal measures against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his controversial statement calling for the 'eradication of Sanatan Dharma', made in September 2023.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale ruled out the writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, prompting the petitioners, including B Jagannath, Vineet Jindal, and the Sanatan Suraksha Parishad, to withdraw their plea as the court was not inclined to hear the matter.

The petitioners sought to prevent further remarks about 'Sanatana Dharma' and demanded action against Stalin and DMK MP A Raja, who publicly supported Stalin's remarks. Meanwhile, the court is also considering Stalin's plea for consolidating the multiple criminal cases filed against him across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)