Mali-Barrick Gold Deadlock: A Tax Dispute and Gold Seizure

Mali's government and Barrick Gold are preparing for fresh negotiations on Tuesday, aiming to resolve a contentious dispute regarding the alleged non-payment of taxes by the Canadian mining giant.

The situation escalated when authorities seized nearly 3 metric tons of gold from Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto complex, leading to Barrick suspending its mining operations in Mali.

This impasse has affected the company's performance, with shares reflecting a 2% decrease at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)