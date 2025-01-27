Left Menu

Mali-Barrick Gold Deadlock: A Tax Dispute and Gold Seizure

Mali's government and Barrick Gold are set to engage in new negotiations to address a dispute over alleged tax non-payment by the miner and the consequent seizure of its gold stocks. The situation has led to the temporary suspension of Barrick's operations in Mali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mali's government and Barrick Gold are preparing for fresh negotiations on Tuesday, aiming to resolve a contentious dispute regarding the alleged non-payment of taxes by the Canadian mining giant.

The situation escalated when authorities seized nearly 3 metric tons of gold from Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto complex, leading to Barrick suspending its mining operations in Mali.

This impasse has affected the company's performance, with shares reflecting a 2% decrease at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

