Left Menu

Modi Inaugurates National Games: A Historic Sporting Celebration in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 38th National Games in Dehradun, with Uttarakhand CM hailing it as a proud moment for athletes. The event marks a significant boost to sports in India, showcasing growing national awareness and global achievements under Modi's leadership. Games run until mid-February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:54 IST
Modi Inaugurates National Games: A Historic Sporting Celebration in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today. In a warm welcome, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the occasion as 'unforgettable and proud' for athletes, expressing excitement in a post on X.

Chief Minister Dhami credited PM Modi for elevating sports awareness across India, providing youth with platforms to showcase their talents. He noted that Modi's leadership has led to India achieving considerable success on the global sports stage.

The National Games, coinciding with Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, will unfold in 11 cities over eight districts from January 28 to February 14. According to an official release, Modi will inaugurate the event at 6 PM.

In a self-produced video, CM Dhami highlighted the state government's readiness, under Modi's guidance, to host a monumental sporting chapter. He urged public participation and support in making this event a remarkable success, celebrating sportsmanship and community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025