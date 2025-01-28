Modi Inaugurates National Games: A Historic Sporting Celebration in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today. In a warm welcome, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the occasion as 'unforgettable and proud' for athletes, expressing excitement in a post on X.

Chief Minister Dhami credited PM Modi for elevating sports awareness across India, providing youth with platforms to showcase their talents. He noted that Modi's leadership has led to India achieving considerable success on the global sports stage.

The National Games, coinciding with Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, will unfold in 11 cities over eight districts from January 28 to February 14. According to an official release, Modi will inaugurate the event at 6 PM.

In a self-produced video, CM Dhami highlighted the state government's readiness, under Modi's guidance, to host a monumental sporting chapter. He urged public participation and support in making this event a remarkable success, celebrating sportsmanship and community spirit.

