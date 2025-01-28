NIA Prepares for Swift Extradition of 26/11 Conspirator Tahawwur Rana from USA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to dispatch a team to the United States to expedite the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, as Indian authorities intensify efforts to bring him to trial for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. This development comes in the wake of the US Supreme Court's recent decision, which dismissed Rana's review petition challenging his extradition, thereby eliminating a major legal obstacle.

According to highly placed sources, senior officials from the ranks of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General are expected to travel to the USA by month's end. This plan has been conveyed to both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani descent, previously facilitated reconnaissance missions for David Coleman Headley, a key architect of the Mumbai attacks. His immigration business allegedly served as cover for Headley's operations.

Arrested in 2009 by the FBI, Rana has faced charges in the US for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terrorist group behind the attacks. However, he was acquitted of direct involvement in Mumbai's devastation. The NIA maintains that Rana's actions make him a critical player in the tragic conspiracy which claimed 166 lives and injured scores more. With the US judicial decision favoring extradition, Indian authorities are eager to advance judicial processes, reflecting their commitment to justice for the attack's victims.

