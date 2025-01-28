Watchtower Collapse at Jain Festival in Baghpat Injures Over 20

A tragic incident unfolded in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, as a watchtower collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' organized by the Jain community, resulting in injuries to over 20 individuals. The event, held in Baraut city, took a disastrous turn on Tuesday as rescue operations kicked into high gear.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya confirmed that 2-3 of the injured are in critical condition and are currently receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. The police and administration, alongside firefighting teams, swiftly responded to the crisis by rushing to the scene to assist those affected.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quickly responded to the situation, instructing officials to bolster emergency services at the site and ensure comprehensive treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister expressed hopes for the quick recovery of the victims as further information on the incident continues to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)