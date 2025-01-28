Sunsure Energy Powers Ahead with Landmark SECI Partnership

Sunsure Energy has signed its inaugural utility-scale solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The agreement, which is part of the ISTS solar capacity Tranche XIII auction, covers a significant capacity of 300 MW (450 MWp) and represents Sunsure's largest PPA to date.

According to Shashank Sharma, CEO of Sunsure Energy, this partnership with SECI is a significant milestone, marking their entry into the Utility Segment. The project will be developed in Bikaner, Rajasthan, targeting completion by December 2026, and aims to contribute to the company's objectives of achieving 5 GW operational capacity by 2028.

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is focused on helping Indian businesses transition to renewable energy. Partnered by Partners Group AG with a $400 million equity commitment, Sunsure is progressively expanding its solar and wind energy projects portfolio across India to support Commercial & Industrial clients and utility offtakers like SECI.

(With inputs from agencies.)