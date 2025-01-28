Tragedy Strikes 'Laddu Mahotsav': Building Collapse in Baraut Claims 5 Lives, Injures Many
A wooden structure collapse during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' in Baraut city, Baghpat, leads to five fatalities and injures around 40 attendees. Authorities have mobilized rescue operations, with victims receiving medical care. CM Yogi Adityanath has called for expedited relief and correct treatment for the injured. Further updates anticipated.
At least five people died when a wooden structure collapsed in Baraut city, Baghpat, on Tuesday, during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' organized by the Jain community. The incident left around 40 individuals injured, with 20 required to remain hospitalized for further treatment.
The District Magistrate of Baghpat, Asmita Lal, informed reporters that the event has been held for the last 30 years. Immediate rescue operations ensued, with the local police monitoring the situation closely. Baghpat Superintendent of Police, Arpit Vijayvargiya, highlighted that 2-3 people were seriously injured.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded by instructing officials to intensify relief efforts and ensure proper medical care for the injured. This tragic event has underscored the need for stringent safety measures during public gatherings. Further information is pending.
