Major Orders Boost for Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has secured significant orders valued at Rs 362 crore. These orders, granted by major companies including Power Grid Corporation and Adani Energy, involve supplying Extra High Voltage (EHV) power transformers. The delivery is slated for the next financial year.
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has announced a significant boost in its business, having secured orders totaling Rs 362 crore. This development comes as part of a robust expansion strategy.
The orders have been awarded by industry giants such as Power Grid Corporation of India, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, and Adani Energy Solutions, among others, according to the company's regulatory filing.
The order entails the supply of Extra High Voltage (EHV) power transformers, with a delivery timeline set for the upcoming financial year, showcasing the company's pivotal role in India's growing energy sector.
