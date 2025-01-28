Major Orders Boost for Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has announced a significant boost in its business, having secured orders totaling Rs 362 crore. This development comes as part of a robust expansion strategy.

The orders have been awarded by industry giants such as Power Grid Corporation of India, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, and Adani Energy Solutions, among others, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The order entails the supply of Extra High Voltage (EHV) power transformers, with a delivery timeline set for the upcoming financial year, showcasing the company's pivotal role in India's growing energy sector.

