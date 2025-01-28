Protests Disrupt Libya's Oil Operations Again

On Monday, local protesters intensified their demands to halt oil loading at Libya's Es Sidra port, a significant hub for the country's oil production, according to two engineers at the site who spoke to Reuters.

The demonstrators have called on the National Oil Corporation to relocate several oil company headquarters to the Oil Crescent region. This move, they argue, would foster fair development and enhance living standards in their area.

This is not the first time protests have affected Libya's oil operations. In January of the previous year, similar actions led to the shutdown of the Sharara oilfield, one of the nation's key oil production sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)