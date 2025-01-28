Rahul Gandhi Visits Valmiki Temple: Congress Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a prominent Congress figure, sought blessings at the Valmiki Temple in Delhi. This visit comes in the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 5, 2025. Following his prayers, he engaged with residents in New Delhi Constituency, bolstering his political campaign efforts.

Significantly, the Congress, after ruling Delhi for 15 years, experienced defeats in the last two assembly elections, failing to secure any seats. Voters will head to the polls in a single phase on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to conduct roadshows in the Patparganj and Okhla Assembly constituencies today.

The 2020 assembly elections were overwhelmingly dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which secured 62 of the 70 seats, leaving the BJP with just eight. Unlike the previous Lok Sabha elections, where Congress joined forces with the ruling AAP under the INDIA bloc banner, the party has decided to contest all 70 assembly seats independently this time.

