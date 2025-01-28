India's Charging Revolution: Exicom and ChargeZone's Green Alliance

Exicom, a key player in India's EV charging sector, is partnering with ChargeZone to establish more than 500 high-power charging stations nationally. These efforts support India's quest for clean energy as electric vehicle adoption accelerates.

Through this collaboration, Exicom will deliver ultra high-power charging solutions, reinforcing ChargeZone's infrastructure. Exicom's design-driven manufacturing will ensure reliability, and its software aids remote management. The collaboration will focus on 'greener' EV stations, emphasizing solutions like Harmony Boost that enhance energy efficiency.

This partnership aligns with ChargeZone's mission for user-focused, sustainable EV infrastructure, addressing range anxiety and promoting accessibility. The initiative signifies a shift in India towards a sustainable future in transportation, reflecting both companies' visions towards renewable energy goals.

