Dynamic Procurement Enhances Rabi Sowing Progress

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the sowing progress of rabi crops and emphasized dynamic procurement to optimize farmer benefits. Discussions with officials also covered fertilizer and seed preparations for the Kharif season. Wheat sowing has seen an increase compared to last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:19 IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted a review on Tuesday regarding the sowing progress of rabi crops, predominantly focusing on wheat. He emphasized the need for "dynamic" procurement through government agencies to maximize benefits for farmers.

During a meeting with senior ministry officials, Chouhan also discussed the preparations necessary to ensure a sufficient supply of fertilizers and seeds as the upcoming Kharif season approaches in July.

According to official data, wheat and other crops have been sown across 655.88 lakh hectares so far in the current rabi season, up from 643.72 lakh hectares during the same period last year. Although major rabi crops have been sown, there is still time to plant onions, potatoes, and tomatoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

