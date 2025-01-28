South Africa's Growing Maize Footprint: A 2025 Outlook

South African agricultural trends show a slight increase in maize acreage, with 2.65 million hectares planted this year, according to the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC).

The CEC notes a 2.89% rise in the area dedicated to white maize, contrasting with a 3.24% reduction in yellow maize planting.

With an overall hectare increase from 2.64 million last season, the trend underscores strategic shifts in crop production among South African farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)