South Africa's Growing Maize Footprint: A 2025 Outlook
South African agricultural trends show a slight increase in maize acreage, with 2.65 million hectares planted this year, according to the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC).
The CEC notes a 2.89% rise in the area dedicated to white maize, contrasting with a 3.24% reduction in yellow maize planting.
With an overall hectare increase from 2.64 million last season, the trend underscores strategic shifts in crop production among South African farmers.
