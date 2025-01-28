Left Menu

South Africa's Growing Maize Footprint: A 2025 Outlook

South African farmers are planting more maize this year, covering 2.65 million hectares, according to the CEC. White maize planting has increased by 2.89%, while yellow maize planting has decreased by 3.24%. Overall maize planting is up slightly from last year, indicating a shift in agricultural trends.

South Africa's Growing Maize Footprint: A 2025 Outlook
South African agricultural trends show a slight increase in maize acreage, with 2.65 million hectares planted this year, according to the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC).

The CEC notes a 2.89% rise in the area dedicated to white maize, contrasting with a 3.24% reduction in yellow maize planting.

With an overall hectare increase from 2.64 million last season, the trend underscores strategic shifts in crop production among South African farmers.

