Mahindra Finance's Profits Surge Amid Festive Boom

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported a 63% increase in profit after tax to Rs 899 crore for Q3, leveraging festive demand for significant growth. Total income rose by 19%, and gross assets under management increased by 19%, highlighting the company's strong financial performance and stable asset quality.

Updated: 28-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has reported a substantial 63 percent increase in its standalone profit after tax, reaching Rs 899 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

The October-December 2023-24 quarter saw the company achieving a total income of Rs 4,144 crore, marking a 19 percent rise year-on-year, as per the official statement released on Tuesday.

Driven by the festive season demand, Mahindra Finance's disbursements stood at Rs 16,467 crore, reflecting a 7 percent growth compared to the previous year. The gross assets under management surged by 19 percent to Rs 1,15,126 crore, while maintaining stable collection efficiency and steady asset quality.

