ED Cracks Down on Kalpataru Group with Property Seizures

The Directorate of Enforcement, based in Lucknow, has taken significant action against the Kalpataru Group by attaching nine immovable properties valued at around Rs 30.5 crore. This action was executed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to an official press release.

The properties, comprising residential and commercial lands located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, are linked with the Kalpataru Group companies and their associates. The enforcement agency initiated the investigation following multiple FIRs filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning forgery, cheating, and fund embezzlement.

It was revealed that Kalpatru Buildtech Corporation Ltd. and its directors misused public deposits worth Rs 681 crore, collected for alleged investment opportunities, to amass personal assets. With over 400 properties already attached, the ED has also filed a Prosecution Complaint against key stakeholders, with the case now before the Special Court in Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)