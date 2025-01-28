Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Kalpataru Group with Property Seizures

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached nine properties worth Rs 30.5 crore linked to Kalpataru Group, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The investigation, based on multiple FIRs, uncovered fraudulent activities involving public funds amounting to Rs 681 crore, leading to further legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:30 IST
ED Cracks Down on Kalpataru Group with Property Seizures
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement, based in Lucknow, has taken significant action against the Kalpataru Group by attaching nine immovable properties valued at around Rs 30.5 crore. This action was executed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to an official press release.

The properties, comprising residential and commercial lands located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, are linked with the Kalpataru Group companies and their associates. The enforcement agency initiated the investigation following multiple FIRs filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning forgery, cheating, and fund embezzlement.

It was revealed that Kalpatru Buildtech Corporation Ltd. and its directors misused public deposits worth Rs 681 crore, collected for alleged investment opportunities, to amass personal assets. With over 400 properties already attached, the ED has also filed a Prosecution Complaint against key stakeholders, with the case now before the Special Court in Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025