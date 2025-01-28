Left Menu

Contentious Waqf Bill Amendments Spark Parliamentary Debate

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is poised to deliberate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, facing criticism over limited review time. While Chairman Jagdambika Pal underscores transparency, opposition members claim insufficient time to evaluate the 655-page report, igniting tensions ahead of the budget session of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:41 IST
Contentious Waqf Bill Amendments Spark Parliamentary Debate
JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that could redefine the management of Waqf properties across India, the draft report of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been dispatched to members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for review, as confirmed by sources. This comes ahead of the crucial panel meeting slated for Wednesday, where amendments to 14 clauses have already received the panel's nod.

Jagdambika Pal, the JPC Chairman and BJP MP, emphasized that democratic norms were upheld throughout the deliberations. However, opposition members counter this claim, arguing they were afforded inadequate time to scrutinize the voluminous draft report and submit their remarks.

Pal rebutted opposition accusations during Tuesday's meeting, maintaining that MPs, including Kalyan Banerjee and A Raja, were invited to submit amendment proposals and partake in voting processes. Allegations of procedural impropriety, he argued, were unfounded, and the reworked bill has been forwarded to the legislative department for further action.

The agenda for Wednesday includes a meeting in Delhi to finalize the draft report and appeal to the Speaker to introduce the amended bill. Pal has accused opposition figures such as Banerjee, A Raja, and others of habitually disrupting proceedings. He asserts that all parties were granted opportunities to voice their perspectives and engage in cross-examinations during the JPC sessions.

Highlighting the committee's extensive outreach efforts, Pal disclosed visits to several states, engaging with stakeholders from diverse sectors, including state officials, Waqf boards, minority commissions, legal experts, and religious scholars. He reiterated the centrality of majority votes in decision-making, assuring that the process adhered to transparency and democratic protocols.

Among the proposed changes are provisions substituting district collectors with higher-ranking state officials in land disputes concerning Waqf or government properties, and integrating a member with expertise in Muslim law into Waqf tribunals. The panel's mandate was extended into the winter session, with a report submission expected during the upcoming budget session.

Amidst these developments, DMK leader A Raja lamented the perceived erosion of the Parliamentary Committee's independence, labeling it a 'farce.' According to Raja, the 655-page committee report was distributed at the eleventh hour, leaving MPs insufficient time to analyze the content and file dissent motions, raising questions about the efficacy of the government's processes ahead of the January 31 budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025