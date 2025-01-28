Contentious Waqf Bill Amendments Spark Parliamentary Debate

In a move that could redefine the management of Waqf properties across India, the draft report of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been dispatched to members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for review, as confirmed by sources. This comes ahead of the crucial panel meeting slated for Wednesday, where amendments to 14 clauses have already received the panel's nod.

Jagdambika Pal, the JPC Chairman and BJP MP, emphasized that democratic norms were upheld throughout the deliberations. However, opposition members counter this claim, arguing they were afforded inadequate time to scrutinize the voluminous draft report and submit their remarks.

Pal rebutted opposition accusations during Tuesday's meeting, maintaining that MPs, including Kalyan Banerjee and A Raja, were invited to submit amendment proposals and partake in voting processes. Allegations of procedural impropriety, he argued, were unfounded, and the reworked bill has been forwarded to the legislative department for further action.

The agenda for Wednesday includes a meeting in Delhi to finalize the draft report and appeal to the Speaker to introduce the amended bill. Pal has accused opposition figures such as Banerjee, A Raja, and others of habitually disrupting proceedings. He asserts that all parties were granted opportunities to voice their perspectives and engage in cross-examinations during the JPC sessions.

Highlighting the committee's extensive outreach efforts, Pal disclosed visits to several states, engaging with stakeholders from diverse sectors, including state officials, Waqf boards, minority commissions, legal experts, and religious scholars. He reiterated the centrality of majority votes in decision-making, assuring that the process adhered to transparency and democratic protocols.

Among the proposed changes are provisions substituting district collectors with higher-ranking state officials in land disputes concerning Waqf or government properties, and integrating a member with expertise in Muslim law into Waqf tribunals. The panel's mandate was extended into the winter session, with a report submission expected during the upcoming budget session.

Amidst these developments, DMK leader A Raja lamented the perceived erosion of the Parliamentary Committee's independence, labeling it a 'farce.' According to Raja, the 655-page committee report was distributed at the eleventh hour, leaving MPs insufficient time to analyze the content and file dissent motions, raising questions about the efficacy of the government's processes ahead of the January 31 budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)