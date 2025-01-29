Russia Aims for Global Dominance in Drone Technology by 2030
President Vladimir Putin announced plans for Russia to become a global leader in unmanned aerial systems by 2030. This goal will require a comprehensive industry and infrastructure on domestic technological platforms, aiming to make drones a key aspect of Russia's technological advancement.
President Vladimir Putin has declared an ambitious plan for Russia: to become a leading force in the global drone technology industry by the year 2030.
To achieve this target, Putin emphasized the need for a strong industry, infrastructure, and a domestic technological production platform suitable for both national and international expansion.
He highlighted Russia's ample resources and potential, underscoring that drones would become a central pillar in the country's technological innovation strategy.
