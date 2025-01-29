Left Menu

Russia Aims for Global Dominance in Drone Technology by 2030

President Vladimir Putin announced plans for Russia to become a global leader in unmanned aerial systems by 2030. This goal will require a comprehensive industry and infrastructure on domestic technological platforms, aiming to make drones a key aspect of Russia's technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:00 IST
Russia Aims for Global Dominance in Drone Technology by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin has declared an ambitious plan for Russia: to become a leading force in the global drone technology industry by the year 2030.

To achieve this target, Putin emphasized the need for a strong industry, infrastructure, and a domestic technological production platform suitable for both national and international expansion.

He highlighted Russia's ample resources and potential, underscoring that drones would become a central pillar in the country's technological innovation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025