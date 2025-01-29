Left Menu

Crowd Chaos at Mahakumbh: Authorities Urge Alternative Bathing Spots

Amid a 'stampede-like' situation at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, officials, and spiritual leaders urge devotees to seek alternative spots for the holy dip due to massive crowds. Union and state administrations are working together to manage the chaos, prioritizing devotees' safety and ensuring medical aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:08 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of a chaotic situation at the Mahakumbh Mela, Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess incidents unfolding during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at Sangam. The Union Minister reassured full support from the central government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with CM Yogi to review the Prayagraj situation, calling for urgent support measures. Spiritual leaders like Devkinandan Thakur advised visitors to avoid congregating at Sangam Ghat, noting that the entire Ganga and Yamuna rivers presently hold divine sanctity.

Echoing these sentiments, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji urged devotees to ensure their safety by refraining from heading to the crowded Sangam Ghat. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, led by Ravindra Puri, announced their non-participation in Wednesday's Snan amid the issues caused by swelling crowds.

Akanksha Rana, a special executive officer, reported a 'stampede-like' scenario after barricades gave way, resulting in some injuries. However, she assured that the situation wasn't critical as medical treatments proceeded swiftly. Rescue efforts continue, with injured individuals transported to Central Hospital.

The incident unfolded as millions flocked to Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. Observances related to the Mahakumbh further anticipate substantial gatherings on key dates like February 3, 12, and 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

