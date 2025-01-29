Left Menu

Delhi Battles Cold Wave as Air Quality Worsens

Delhi experiences a chilling 7.6°C on Wednesday, pushing many to night shelters. Air quality drops to 'very poor' with an AQI of 327. The Met Department predicts persistent foggy conditions in Delhi and chilling temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir for the next four days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Delhi on Wednesday clocked a biting minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, based on data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This marked a cold spell as Tuesday recorded the lowest temperature of the last four days at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

This brisk weather forced many homeless individuals to seek refuge in night shelters as temperatures dipped. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents across the city to offer protection, with specific sites including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover serving as sanctuary points.

Compounding Delhi's weather concerns, air quality plummeted to a 'very poor' level on Wednesday morning, noted the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with an Air Quality Index reaching 327. The previous day, the AQI stood in the 'poor' class at 258. According to classifications, AQI counts between 0-50 denote 'good' status, while 301-400 reflect 'very poor' conditions.

The Met Department forecasts fog-laden skies from January 28 onward, with temperature lows expected between 7-11 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, colder climes continue to grip Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures plunging in areas like Srinagar, which registered 3.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

As per IMD norms, conditions qualify as a cold wave in the plains if minimum temperatures drop to 10 degrees Celsius or less, and to 0 degrees Celsius or less in hilly regions.

