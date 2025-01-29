Prayers and Support Amidst Mahakumbh Stampede Crisis

A stampede-like situation at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj during the early hours of Wednesday caused multiple injuries, raising concerns amid the massive influx of pilgrims drawn by the auspicious Mauni Amavasya. Yoga exponent Baba Ramdev, highlighting the gravity of the incident, led a symbolic prayer and 'snan' for the victims, extending his prayers and goodwill.

Spiritual leader Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj echoed such sentiments, offering condolences and praying for global welfare. In an expression of solidarity, he announced the postponement of the scheduled Shobha Yatra. Speaking to the media, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj expressed hopes for the families of those injured to find strength.

The incident, which saw barriers breaking amidst the massive gathering on Sangam routes, prompted action from national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who affirmed full support to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Despite the commotion, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana assured the situation was manageable with those injured receiving treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)