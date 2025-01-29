Left Menu

Prayers and Support Amidst Mahakumbh Stampede Crisis

A stampede-like situation during Mahakumbh's Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj left several injured. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj conducted prayers for the victims. The incident drew responses from national leaders, emphasizing support and safety for the massive gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:13 IST
Prayers and Support Amidst Mahakumbh Stampede Crisis
Yog guru Baba Ramdev. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A stampede-like situation at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj during the early hours of Wednesday caused multiple injuries, raising concerns amid the massive influx of pilgrims drawn by the auspicious Mauni Amavasya. Yoga exponent Baba Ramdev, highlighting the gravity of the incident, led a symbolic prayer and 'snan' for the victims, extending his prayers and goodwill.

Spiritual leader Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj echoed such sentiments, offering condolences and praying for global welfare. In an expression of solidarity, he announced the postponement of the scheduled Shobha Yatra. Speaking to the media, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj expressed hopes for the families of those injured to find strength.

The incident, which saw barriers breaking amidst the massive gathering on Sangam routes, prompted action from national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who affirmed full support to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Despite the commotion, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana assured the situation was manageable with those injured receiving treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025