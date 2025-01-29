Crisis Managed: Leadership Rises Amid MahaKumbh Commotion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively overseeing the situation at the MahaKumbh following a stampede-like scenario early in the morning. Regularly in touch with the state government, he has contacted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thrice to issue directives for restoring normalcy and aid efforts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also engaged in discussions with CM Yogi Adityanath after the incident, which occurred during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. Shah promised comprehensive support from the Centre. Following the Akharas' initial decision to suspend the Holy Dip, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Ravindra Puri announced a resumption today, maintaining ongoing communication with the Mela administration.

Ravindra Puri explained to ANI that their plans were delayed after a large crowd gathered at the ghats. With the congestion easing and the dedicated spots vacated, the Akharas, including Mahamandaleshwars and Naga Sadhus, will complete the ritual today, even resuming processions on a smaller scale if necessary. Puri attributed the chaos to misinformation, urging people to bathe at nearby ghats rather than converging solely at Sangam.

Simultaneously, UP CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to devotees to use the closest ghat for their plunge instead of gathering at a single location. He emphasized adherence to administrative instructions to ensure smooth proceedings. The crowds surged at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' coinciding with 'Mauni Amavasya,' a key date expected to draw millions. Further major dates include February 3, 12, and 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)