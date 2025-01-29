Railways Operate 360 Trains for Mauni Amavasya at Mahakumbh

The Indian Railways is set to operate an unprecedented 360 trains in Prayagraj district on Wednesday to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims attending the Mauni Amavasya event during the Mahakumbh Mela. Among these, 190 are specially designated services, reflecting the authorities' commitment to ensuring smooth travel experiences for the millions expected to attend.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar confirmed no cancellations are planned, noting that past efforts, including operating up to 135 special trains on January 14, laid the groundwork for this massive transport endeavor. With trains running every four minutes, the operation underscores the significance of Mauni Amavasya at this year's Maha Kumbh, deemed the most auspicious day of 2025's celebrations.

Despite a 'stampede-like' situation occurring early Wednesday, official reports indicate that the situation was swiftly managed, with medical care administered to injured individuals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring developments, while Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged the central government's full support to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)