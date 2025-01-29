Left Menu

Railways Operate 360 Trains for Mauni Amavasya at Mahakumbh

The Indian Railways announced the operation of 360 trains, including 190 special services, in Prayagraj for Mauni Amavasya at Mahakumbh Mela. With millions expected, extensive measures ensure seamless pilgrim travel. A minor stampede incident was reported, with Prime Minister Modi monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:58 IST
Railways Operate 360 Trains for Mauni Amavasya at Mahakumbh
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways is set to operate an unprecedented 360 trains in Prayagraj district on Wednesday to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims attending the Mauni Amavasya event during the Mahakumbh Mela. Among these, 190 are specially designated services, reflecting the authorities' commitment to ensuring smooth travel experiences for the millions expected to attend.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar confirmed no cancellations are planned, noting that past efforts, including operating up to 135 special trains on January 14, laid the groundwork for this massive transport endeavor. With trains running every four minutes, the operation underscores the significance of Mauni Amavasya at this year's Maha Kumbh, deemed the most auspicious day of 2025's celebrations.

Despite a 'stampede-like' situation occurring early Wednesday, official reports indicate that the situation was swiftly managed, with medical care administered to injured individuals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring developments, while Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged the central government's full support to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025