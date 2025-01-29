Russia Poised to Extend Gasoline Export Permissions for Major Oil Producers

In a move to bolster its oil industry, the Russian government is reportedly set to permit its leading oil companies to extend gasoline exports through February. This development, highlighted by the Kommersant newspaper, would enable refineries to operate at full capacity.

Last November, Russia temporarily lifted a ban on gasoline exports, initially introduced to counter soaring fuel prices and avert potential shortages. The ban's exceptions include supplies to countries in the Eurasian Economic Union and others with specific agreements.

Notably, the major gasoline producers anticipated to benefit include Gazprom Neft's Omsk refinery, Lukoil's NORSI refinery, and Rosneft's Ryazan refinery.

