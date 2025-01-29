Volvo Cars Acquires Full Control of NOVO Energy

Volvo Cars has announced an agreement to purchase struggling Swedish battery maker Northvolt's share in their joint battery venture, NOVO Energy. The deal was confirmed on Wednesday, though the financial terms remain undisclosed.

The move gives Volvo Cars complete control over the venture, potentially beneficial for the automaker's electric vehicle strategy. Northvolt, a known player in the battery manufacturing sector, will cease its involvement in NOVO Energy following this transaction.

Volvo's decision aligns with its commitment to advancing electric vehicle technologies and securing a stable supply of batteries. The decision comes amidst an evolving market landscape for sustainable automotive solutions.

