Switzerland Sets Ambitious Climate Targets for 2035

Switzerland's government has set ambitious new climate targets, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% by 2035, compared to levels recorded in 1990. This move follows scrutiny from a European court last year, which criticized the nation for inadequate climate action.

The Swiss administration has emphasized that these targets are aligned with commitments under the Paris Agreement, primarily through domestic measures. By 2035, the country plans to cut emissions by at least 65%, maintaining an average reduction of 59% between 2031 and 2035.

Previously, Switzerland aimed for a 50% reduction by 2030. The government now intends to submit these revised plans to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, highlighting the role of renewable and nuclear energy in achieving these goals.

