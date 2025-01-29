Left Menu

Tragic Honor Killing Over TikTok Videos

A 15-year-old American girl was tragically killed by her father and uncle in Pakistan over her TikTok activity. This 'honor killing' occurred in Quetta during her first visit to her ancestral home. Both accused have confessed to the crime and are in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A family tragedy unfolded in Balochistan, Pakistan, where a 15-year-old girl, originally from the United States, was reportedly killed by her father and uncle for creating videos on TikTok. Authorities confirmed the arrest of both men, who have confessed to committing the 'honor killing.' The young girl and her family had recently traveled to Quetta on January 15, marking her first visit to their ancestral home.

According to senior police official Abad Baloch, the girl's father admitted to previously warning his daughter against making TikTok videos. However, after she continued, he and his brother-in-law decided on the drastic action. Initially, they attempted to mislead investigators by claiming she was struck by stray bullets from an aerial firing incident in their neighborhood.

The family has resided in the United States for nearly three decades, with the victim born and raised there. This incident sheds light on the stark cultural conflicts and tragic consequences of 'honor crimes' that continue to persist in some regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

