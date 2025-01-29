Tragic Loss: A Student's Life Cut Short
In Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a class 12 student, Mohan Singh, ended his life by suicide. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Mohan lived with his brother in Bharatpur. The incident occurred while his brother was at school. The family received the body post-mortem.
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, where a class 12 student, Mohan Singh, took his own life, police reported.
Mohan, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was studying in a private school in Bharatpur. He shared a rented accommodation in the Laxmi Nagar area with his younger brother. Sadly, he chose this tragic moment while his brother was away at school.
The family, who had recently visited from Uttar Pradesh on January 27, has been left devastated. After conducting a post-mortem, authorities handed over the body to his grieving family.
