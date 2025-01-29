Tension Escalates as Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Sites

A significant escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia unfolded as a Ukrainian drone attack targeted a major Russian oil refinery in Kstovo, causing a large fire. This incident heightens the ongoing tension between the two nations.

Russia reported that its air defense systems successfully intercepted a separate Ukrainian drone attempt on a nuclear power plant, ensuring the facility's continued operation. These developments underscore the strategic focus on key energy infrastructure in the conflict.

While both nations deny targeting civilians, incidents of civilian casualties are reported, fueling a humanitarian crisis. Diplomatic resolutions appear distant as air raids continue to affect critical infrastructure across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)