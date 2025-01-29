Trump's Tariff Tango: A Global Trade Balancing Act

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again stirring the global trade pot, proposing a series of tariffs that have left international trade partners and businesses on edge.

From broad, universal levies on imports to specific duties on countries like China, Mexico, and Canada, Trump's threats could drastically alter the trade landscape.

The proposed measures, which could escalate into a full-fledged trade war, cover key industries like semiconductors and automobiles, risking inflation and disrupting global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)