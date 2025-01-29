Global Markets Steady Amid Fed Anticipation and Big Tech Earnings
Wednesday saw global markets stabilizing, preparing for the Federal Reserve's rate decision and tech giant earnings. European stocks rose, bolstered by ASML's success. Meanwhile, the yen increased as the ECB and Bank of Japan met. Attention focused on Microsoft's, Meta's, and Tesla's earnings amid Trump's trade tariff threats.
World financial markets showed signs of stabilization on Wednesday, with investors poised for the Federal Reserve's imminent rate decision and upcoming earnings reports from major tech companies Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla.
European markets hit a record high, driven by strong performances from tech firm ASML, while Asian markets experienced gains, moderating Monday's market turmoil caused by China's AI model, DeepSeek.
As the Federal Reserve's decision looms, currency and bond markets held steady, with U.S. Treasury yield slightly down at 4.52% and European yields dipping. Investors await insights into tech innovation's impact on AI demand and potential production growth in Tesla's lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
