Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: CM Yogi Announces Probe and Aid

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath mourns the tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries. A judicial probe is set, and Rs 25 lakh aid is announced for victims' families. Security forces ensure site stability while investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the catastrophic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound sorrow over the incident that left at least 30 dead and 60 injured. Offering condolences to the bereaved families, CM Yogi has been in contact with local authorities since the tragedy unfolded.

Addressing the media, CM Yogi announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh to each family of the deceased, acknowledging the heart-wrenching loss. Security measures have been intensified, with deployment of police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at the site to maintain order.

A comprehensive investigation is underway with a judicial commission assigned to report on the matter within a specified timeline. Further, both the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police will evaluate the situation in Prayagraj. Meanwhile, as devotees had flocked to the venue for the main 'snan', the administration grappled with overcrowding and logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

