Former Odisha CM Mourns Lives Lost in Prayagraj Stampede

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has voiced his profound grief following a deadly stampede in Prayagraj that claimed at least 30 lives and injured 60 others. The tragedy unfolded during the early hours of Wednesday at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

Patnaik took to social media platform X to convey his condolences, expressing his sorrow over the tragic loss of lives ahead of the holy Mauni Amavasya dip. He extended his thoughts and prayers to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured.

In a display of solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah assured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the Centre's full support. As the incident underscored the importance of adhering to safety guidelines, religious leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati emphasized the necessity of following administrative instructions. The stampede arose amid the sacred gathering where millions converged for a ritualistic bath at the Ganga and Yamuna rivers' confluence, marking key moments in the Mahakumbh calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)