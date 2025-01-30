Left Menu

Federal Reserve's Cautious Stance Amid Inflation Concerns

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as inflation persists above target levels. With steady economic growth and low unemployment, the central bank awaits data to guide future rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will discuss this decision and its implications on policies influenced by the Trump administration.

Updated: 30-01-2025 00:33 IST
The Federal Reserve decided to maintain its current interest rates on Wednesday, giving no indication of when borrowing costs might decline further. Despite consistent economic growth and low unemployment, inflation is above the intended target, creating an uncertain outlook.

Inflation readings hover slightly above the Fed's goal while officials maintain that progress in reducing inflation is anticipated. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) emphasized the significance of incoming data as they carefully weigh adjustments in the federal funds rate.

Following a series of rate cuts, the Fed's conservative approach amid the Trump administration's evolving economic policies underscores caution. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to provide further insights in a press conference, as debates continue about future monetary policy adjustments.

